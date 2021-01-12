Health officials say COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Thousands of people in Michigan are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Today WLNS got a first hand look at the vaccine distribution effort underway in Ingham county.

Currently 2,000 people a week are receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the MSU Pavilion, but health officials say there’s more than 83,000 people who qualify to get the vaccine, far exceeding the number of doses they have.

Ingham County, health officer, Linda Vail says the limiting factor is vaccine supply.

“We’re at 2,000 a week until we can get more vaccine,” Vail said. “So that’s unfortunate because we could do more, we could add hours, we could add days, but this is what we have right now.”

Hundreds of cars waited in line on ‘Day 2’ of Ingham County administering vaccines to people over the age of 70, and some frontline essential workers like teachers and child care workers.

Ingham ISD teacher, Jim Schultheiss, received his vaccine today and says he’s among the lucky ones.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to get a shot. I was really looking forward to taking another step in putting this behind us,” Schultheiss said.

But Vail says some people should expect to wait weeks before they get their turn.

“We are doing the best we can, we’re advocating for this community to get as much vaccine as possible,” she said.



