Health Officials urging people to get take out to prevent cases from increasing

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says ” its kind of a mix of concern and being cautiously optimistic” with restaurants reopening their indoor services again.

It’s a day many business owners across the state have been waiting for, the governor gave restaurants and bars the ok to reopen for dine-in services with restrictions in place.

There is a 25% capacity limit, tables must be 6 feet apart and a maximum of 6 people per table and they can only stay open until 10 pm.

Some restaurant owners say it’s not even worth reopening because of the many precautions.

Ingham County health officer, Linda Vail says take out is the best option.

“I know you heard Dr. Khaldun say when they announced it that she still recommends that you do not dine in, you can but we recommend that you don’t.”

Health Officials are also concerned that reopening restaurants may cause an increase in cases .

“We are poised to watch numbers very very closely, as this begins and catch any kind of significant uptick I can tell you that we’re just gonna have to pay attention to that very closely when bars and restaurants first opened remember it didn’t go so well,” says Vail.

For those who are planning on visiting a bar or resturant Vail urges to take the proper precautions so the state doesn’t have to shut places down again.