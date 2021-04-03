Health officials urging people to get vaccinated especially the younger population

FILE – In this March 29, 2021, file photo, UM-Flint nursing student Michaela Dimello helps administer the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Genesee County residents at Bishop Airport in Flint, Mich. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the percentage of Americans resisting getting inoculated has shrunk in the past few months. But it’s still not enough to pull America out of the pandemic, and reach herd immunity. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) With the state opening up vaccine eligibility to people 16 and over on Monday, health officials are urging people to get vaccinated as soon as it’s available to them, especially the younger population.

According to the state the 20-29 age group is seeing the most Covid positive cases.

With many people currently on Spring break, they’ll want to travel to the sunshine.

However, Ingham County health officer Linda Vail says right now that is not the best idea, since Michigan is currently a hotbed for Covid-19 cases.

Vail says people should keep their guard up cause the pandemic isn’t over yet, and understands many people especially the younger population want the state to reduce restrictions and

getting vaccinated is a step closer to that.

“We’ll continue to have to deal with exposures and do quarantines and isolations, in schools which is going to impact going to school and play the athletics they wanna play, it’s going to impact the hanging out with friends and things like that, so getting vaccinated will get us through that so you don’t wanna be isolated you don’t wanna quarantine,” says Vail.