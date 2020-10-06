Healthline poll: 68% of Americans concerned they may get exposed to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO (WLNS) — Health and healthcare policy are weighing heavily on the minds of Americans as voting season commences.

Findings from a recent survey conducted by the Harris Poll conducted by Healthline.com confirm that 71% of Americans living with a health condition feel the results of this election will have more of an impact on them personally than past elections, and 68% of Americans are concerned that they or a family member may get exposed to the coronavirus when going out to vote in person.

“Every presidential election is tense, but this election will likely be the most stressful of our lifetimes,” said Healthline’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elaine Hanh Le. “We all need to take precautions to ensure our health and safety when voting. And, importantly, everyone who is eligible should vote.”

Additional findings from the Healthline Harris Poll survey include:

● 65% of Americans say the upcoming presidential election will have more of an impact on them personally than past elections

● 70% of Americans are concerned about a spike in novel coronavirus cases after Americans go out to vote in the presidential election; Hispanic and Black Americans are more likely to be concerned, as are parents

“Encouragingly, 86% of Americans say it feels good to vote,” Dr. Le said, referring to the Healthline survey. “Let’s all make that feeling count.”

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Healthline from September 9-11, 2020 among 2,059 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. Complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, are available upon request.