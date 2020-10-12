Hearings begins for Trump’s Supreme court nominee

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–The high stakes confirmation hearing for supreme court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is underway on capitol hill.

If confirmed, she would expand the high court’s conservative majority to six to three.

Democrats object to holding the hearings so close to the election, but there is little they can.

During the hearing, Coney Barrett credited the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, a mentor for whom she clerked, with shaping her judicial philosophy.

Judiciary committee chairman Lindsey Graham defended his party’s decision to fast track her confirmation, but Democrats say with millions of votes already cast, the vacancy shouldn’t be filled until the election is decided, especially with the future of the affordable care act, abortion rights and the election itself at stake.

During her opening statement, Barrett, a federal judge and law school professor, also praised the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg despite very different ideologies.

Most committee members attended in person, but some participated virtually, including Senator Thom Tillis, one of two committee members recently diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Judge Barrett’s supporters rallied outside the supreme court as the hearing got underway, while those opposed to her nomination protested in front of the senate office building.