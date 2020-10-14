Hearings continue for Trump’s Supreme Court pick

Supreme Court justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett holds up her notepad at the request of Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, on the second day of her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing in Hart Senate Office Building on October 13, 2020. – President Donald Trump’s US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces a sharply divided Senate October 13, 2020 for her first question-and-answer session, with Republicans praising her faith and qualifications and Democrats set to bombard her over healthcare. (Photo by Tom Williams / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TOM WILLIAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. (WLNS)–Judge Amy Coney Barrett faced a second round of questioning at her supreme court confirmation hearings today. Members the senate judiciary committee pressed Barrett on the affordable care act and the powers of the president.

For the second day in a row, she was pressed on the affordable care act and whether the landmark health care law can stand, if parts of it are struck down.

Judge Barrett continued to offer few clues about how she’d rule from the bench on key issues, but she did give her views on the powers of the executive and judicial branches.

She also pushed to differentiate herself from her mentor, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, while defending her “originalist” interpretation of the law.

Committee Republicans and Democrats expressed polar opposite views on what it would mean for Barrett to be confirmed to the high court.

A committee vote on Barrett’s nomination is scheduled for Thursday, but Democrats are expected to request a “hold”, pushing that vote to next week.