With heat indexes expected to top 100 degrees in the Midwest, officials worry about the homeless and the elderly.
The Pew Charitable Trust warns that heat can be deadly for anyone, but people living on the streets and seniors living without air conditioning are particularly vulnerable.
Around the country, cities are mobilizing outreach teams to check on homeless people and provide transportation to get them to cooling centers.
Communications Director Josh Kruger of the Philadelphia Office of Homeless Services says, “We are treating this as the emergency it is.”
“Homeless New Yorkers seeking shelter during extreme weather in New York City will not be turned away,” said Arianna Fishman, press secretary for the city’s Department of Homeless Services.
Meanwhile, public housing agencies are regularly checking in on elderly and disabled residents.
In the nation’s capital, the mayor declared a state of emergency in advance of the expected heat index of 115 degrees over the weekend.
The Chicago Public Housing Authority will be given out air conditioner units on an emergency basis.
Meanwhile in Maryland, the Montgomery County Council is considering a measure that would require landlords to provide working air conditioning in all rental properties. It would be the first law of its kind in the region.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heat stress can result in rash, cramps and exhaustion. The most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke which can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.
The CDC reminds everyone to wear light clothing, drink water often and avoid unnecessary sun exposure to stay safe and healthy during the heat.
Heat wave threatens public health
