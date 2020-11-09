Heavy flooding due to tropical storm ETA

FLORIDA (WLNS) — A developing story tonight, South Florida is getting soaked, a tropical storm is causing flooding across the region.

Tropical storm ETA made landfall late last night in the Keys.

The slow-moving system is bringing plenty of heavy rain.

There is a flash flood warning in effect in all of south Florida.

More than a half a foot of rain has already fallen in parts, with more expected throughout the night.

ETA is expected to strengthen slightly overnight, but it is no longer forecast to reach Hurricane strength.