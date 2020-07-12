Heavy police presence near Dunckel Rd. and East Jolly Rd.







(UPDATE: 4:40 AM)

Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green tells 6 News five people have been shot following a large party with over 100 people in attendance near College Town Apartments.

Of the five victims, 3 of them are woman aged 22, 23, and 29. And there is one male aged 30. The gender of the remaining victim is not know at this time. They have all been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LPD received multiple calls around 2:22 AM. As of now, there are no details on potential suspects.

Police are asking anybody who may be able to help to give them a call at (517) 483-4600.

(3:44 AM)

Lansing Police, Meridian Township Police, Ingham County Sheriff’s and multiple ambulances are on scene near Dunckel Rd. and E. Jolly Rd. by College Town Apartments.

Our 6 News crew is on scene trying to learn more information.