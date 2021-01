LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– There’s been a lot of talk about the lottery this week, with both the Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots reaching well over a half a billion dollars.

Tonight a drawing was held for the $750 Million Mega Million jackpot, the winning numbers are 3,11,12,38,43 and the mega ball was 15.

If your ticket was a dud don’t worry, you’ve still got a chance to compete in the $640 Million Powerball drawing.

Those numbers will be drawn tomorrow night.