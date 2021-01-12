Here’s a refresher on how impeachment works

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – House Democrats are planning to vote on an article of impeachment as early as Wednesday, and even Republicans like Rep. Liz Cheney and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell support that effort. So, what is the process for impeachment?

Articles of impeachment are specific complaints brought forward by members of the House. During the first impeachment of President Donald Trump a little over a year ago, there were several articles of impeachment. This time, there is only one article, which claims the president incited an insurrection on January 6th.

It is the House’s job to vote on articles of impeachment. If this article passes with a simple majority vote, the president would be impeached. That would make him the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. However, at this point in the process, he would still remain in office.

Next, the article of impeachment would go to the Senate for trial. It would take a two-thirds vote there to convict the president on that article. If Donald Trump is still president at that time, he would be immediately removed from office. This is a slower process, so it is possible his term will expire before the Senate has a chance to convict him.

However, that won’t stop the process. Even if President Trump’s term has already ended, a conviction in the Senate could still have consequences. Senators could choose to ban Donald Trump from ever holding public office again. That would block the president from following through on his planned 2024 presidential campaign.