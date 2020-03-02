Here’s how voters can re-cast absentee vote if preferred presidential candidate drops out

Over the weekend two Democratic presidential candidates dropped out of the 2020 race.

For some early voters, the process of re-casting their absentee votes may be new.

Voters in Michigan can re-cast their absentee votes and change their vote by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

Michael P. Doyle, director of communications at the Michigan Dept. of State says, “Although some of the presidential primary candidates have suspended their campaigns nationally, state law required the candidate listing to be finalized in December 2019, so these candidates remain on ballots. Votes cast for them will be counted.“

Doyle says if a voter has already voted absentee and wishes to change their vote (because the candidate has dropped out of the race, or for any other reason), a voter can spoil their ballot by submitting a written request to their city or township clerk.

The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will vote at the polls. This request must be received by 2 p.m. the Saturday before the election if received by mail.

An absentee ballot may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election. The voter can obtain a new absentee ballot there or vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.

6 News reporter Araceli Crescencio will have more on how the process works later today.