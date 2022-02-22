LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Portland girls basketball team played its final home game of the regular season on Tuesday. The Raiders honored eight seniors on Senior Night, which not only included five players that will be playing at the next level.

The reigning state champs have had a student manager for the last four years by the name of Tycen Frohriep. On Tuesday, head coach Jason Haid decided to honor his senior manager by allowing him to coach the Raiders in the first quarter.

Frohriep has Autism Spectrum Disorder, but is high functioning and plans to attend Michigan State in the fall.

Safe to say he got the Raiders fired up because Portland defeated Grand Ledge 52-39, improving to 18-1 this season. Ashley Bower led the way with 19 points and Alivia Densmore added 12.

The Williamston boys basketball team paid a visit to DeWitt and the Hornets were quick to show why their the No. 1 team in Division 2.

At halftime, they led 27-3 and kept their foot on the gas in the second half. Thanks to a game-high 26 points from senior Mason Docks, the Hornets led 46-4 after the 3rd quarter and cruised to a 58-13 win over the Panthers.

“Defense gets our offense going, gets our running game going,” Williamston coach Tom Lewis said. “I was just proud of how locked in they were, and they were communicating, so that’s the level of defense we need moving forward.”

“We work on shooting and offense a lot, but one of our main keys is defense and, you know, defense wins championships, everyone says, and we try to take that to heart,” Docks said.

Williamston improves to 18-0 and will host St. Johns on Thursday for Senior Night.