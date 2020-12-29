Hillsdale Hospital loosens visitation restrictions for surgery patients

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS)— Hillsdale Hospital announced today due to decreasing COVID-19 cases in the county, they will once again allowing a single visitor for surgery patients.

“We have continually evaluated our visitation restrictions alongside the number of new cases in our county,” Rachel Lott, director of marketing and development, said. “We know that restricting visitation of any kind is stressful for patients and families, so we want to open that back up when we can. Right now, the number of new cases per day has dropped since early November when we prohibited visitation and we believe surgery patients can safely have one visitor accompany them before their procedure and immediately after.”

Visitors are required to undergo screening upon entering the hospital, wear a mask or face covering at all times and maintain a safe social distance from others. Complete visitation guidelines for the hospital and its locations are listed below.

VISITATION GUIDELINES

Visitors are prohibited from entry to all Hillsdale Hospital owned and operated locations and services, unless necessary for the patient to receive care (i.e. communication, mobility, caregiver, etc.) or in end-of-life circumstances. (All patients aged 21 and under may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.) Unit- or clinic-specific exceptions are as follows:

Outpatient Surgery (Updated December 29): One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient before surgery and after surgery. This must be the same individual both before and after surgery.

One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient before surgery and after surgery. This must be the same individual both before and after surgery. Inpatient Surgery (Updated December 29): One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient before surgery. Visitor may not accompany the patient after surgery or to the medical-surgical unit for their inpatient stay.

One adult visitor permitted to accompany the patient before surgery. Visitor may not accompany the patient after surgery or to the medical-surgical unit for their inpatient stay. Emergency Room: One adult visitor per patient for the duration of that patient’s ER stay. Visitor must stay in the patient’s room unless asked to move to the waiting room due to patient condition.

One adult visitor per patient for the duration of that patient’s ER stay. Visitor must stay in the patient’s room unless asked to move to the waiting room due to patient condition. McGuire & MacRitchie (Skilled Nursing Facility): No visitors permitted.

No visitors permitted. Medical/Surgical Unit: No visitors permitted.

No visitors permitted. Behavioral Health Unit: No visitors permitted.

No visitors permitted. Birthing Center (OB): Visitors permitted for laboring mothers only. One significant other/adult support person is permitted for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay (labor, delivery, and post-partum).

Visitors permitted for laboring mothers only. One significant other/adult support person is permitted for the duration of the laboring mother’s stay (labor, delivery, and post-partum). OB/GYN Clinic: One adult visitor per patient for obstetrics appointments only.

One adult visitor per patient for obstetrics appointments only. All Other Outpatient Services & Clinics: No visitors permitted.

No visitors permitted. Bill Payment & Medical Records: No on-site access permitted. Bills may be paid online through the patient portal at hillsdalehospital.com or over the phone by calling (517) 437-5222. Medical Records are available for pre-scheduled pickup only by calling (517) 437-5175. Once prepared, records may be picked up in the main hospital lobby.

These restrictions will be reassessed daily and changes will be communicated to the media and to the public via official Hillsdale Hospital channels as soon as possible. For complete details, visit www.hillsdalehospital.com/coronavirus.