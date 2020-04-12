Hilton, Marriott donate free hotel rooms for medical workers responding to coronavirus crisis

Beginning Monday, Hilton and American Express will donate 1 million hotel rooms for front-line medical professionals working on the coronavirus pandemic response, according to USA Today.

The rooms will be available to doctors, nurses, paramedics, emergency medical professionals and other workers through the end of May, according to Hilton.

“They truly are heroes,” said Hilton President and CEO Christopher J. Nassetta in a statement. “We are honored to extend our Hilton hospitality to them during this difficult time.”

The American College of Emergency Physicians is one of 10 medical groups the companies are working with to make the rooms available for those who need them.

“Knowing that there is a safe, clean and comfortable hotel room waiting for you at the end of a long shift can make all the difference in the world right now,” said William Jaquis, the group’s president.

Marriott is also donating $10 million in hotel stays for doctors and nurses. The company’s efforts are focused on the areas of the country most affected by coronavirus, including New York and Newark, New Jersey; New Orleans; Detroit; Los Angeles; Las Vegas and Washington.

Marriott is letting its customers donate their reward points to a variety of coronavirus relief efforts, including World Central Kitchen, Unicef, the American Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.