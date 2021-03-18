Historians say rise in anti-Asian violence tied to rhetoric

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The number of Anti-Asian hate crimes is on the rise. According to data from STOP AAPI HATE in the last 12 months there were close to 4,000 anti-Asian incidents reported. On average, women were twice as likely to report hate incidents, compared to men.

On Tuesday eight people were murdered, six of them Asian women at spas in Atlanta.

Ian Shin, Assistant Professor of History and Culture at the University of Michigan says this week’s attack is just the tip of the iceberg. He says the words used by people in power matter.

“I think the rising number of anti-Asian bias incidents really does have to do with the rhetoric that we heard after the outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States,” Shin said.

THE ROLE OF RHETORIC:

Shin says violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander community is nothing new, but the rise in attacks in the United States has a lot to do with how national leadership addressed the pandemic.

“The rhetoric in the last year is definitely a major issue that has exacerbated what we’ve seen even recently, in terms of anti-Chinese and anti-Asian sentiment,” Shin said.

Naoko Wake, Associate Professor of history and the director of the Asian Pacific American Studies program at Michigan State University agrees that rhetoric used by former President Donald Trump helped fuel the violence.

“That has really opened up a gate of hateful expression and even actions of violence directed at Asian-Americans in unprecedent ways,” Wake said.

SHERIFF FACES CRITICISM:

Deputy, Captain Jay Baker, the spokesman for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, is now facing criticism for comments he made that race did not appear to be behind the attacks.

“He apparently has an issue, what he considers a sex addiction and sees these locations as something that allows him to go to these places and it’s a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate,” Baker said.

But, it’s a statement that historians say lacks context.

“So there is this person saying I hated women that’s the reason why I committed these crimes, but would this person have done the same if it wasn’t Asian women,” Wake said.

Shin says historically, the United States has a long history of exploiting U.S. women especially during wars.

“For many decades American culture and the policies of the United States government has been to in many cases demean and exploit Asian women, especially when it comes to U.S. wars in Asia,” Shin said.

COMMUNITY COMING TOGETHER:

Historians say attacks aren’t going away any time soon, but one way to help is by speaking out.

“I think that knowledge is empowering if you know something, you can speak out,” Wake said.

“This is all part of an overall project of recognizing that for a long time in this country and still to this day, certain lives are seen as more valuable, certain people are seen as belonging more to the United States than others. All of the different groups that have risen up in the last year whether its Black Lives Matter in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery or Breonna Taylor, or these most recent incidents of anti-Asian bias, that all of us are united in the project of dismantling white supremacy in the United States,” Shin said.

Jonathan Suan, the Vice President of Asian Pacific American Student Organization at MSU says that the attacks are a build-up of a lot of factors.

He says there has been a history of attacks at MSU throughout the years, especially verbal attacks during the pandemic and before it.

“A lot of my peers have been feeling that especially the rhetoric that has been going on at this time has made them feel otherized,” Suan said.

He says he’s working with other students to put a list of demands about the changes he’d like to see university officials implement.

Wake says the community is reflecting, coming together, and speaking up against anti-Asian xenophobia.

“This should be taken as an opportunity for us to come together, I’m not talking just about people of color… I think people who don’t identify as people of color can be part of the alliance,” Wake said.