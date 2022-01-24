Holt Public Schools awarded state grant money

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS)— Holt Public Schools was awarded grant money to help with district staff bonuses, hiring and recruitment, and to care for kids until the fourth grade.

HPS announced its Midway Early Learning Center & School Age Child Care Programs started to get the funds this month.

The six Child Care Sustainability Grants were provided to the schools from The Michigan Department of Education.

“We are extremely grateful to have been awarded these grants in support of all we do for the children in our community,” said Heather Crandall, Principal at Midway Early Learning Center. “Our core mission is to innovate, educate and inspire children and these funds will be crucial to keeping our doors open through various COVID-related concerns.

“We can’t say thank you enough to the Department of Education for supporting our early childhood learning center and school age programs, allowing us to give back to the staff members who make our centers a healthy, safe and nurturing place for children to learn and grow.”

HPS said the money will also help with recruiting new staff, increasing wages, and updating curriculum to help student’s mental health.

“Holt Public Schools is committed to providing quality education and resources to help children in our community succeed, and the Midway Early Learning Center and school age child care are a key component to that mission,” said Dr. David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent.

“These state funds are crucial to supporting the learning center as it serves children in our community in a safe, sustainable way throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. I am so proud of the work Midway and our School Age staff have done to provide a quality learning environment and am excited to see them continue to inspire children and make a positive impact in their communities and the world.”

HPS offers before and after school, summer and daytime child care for infants, as well as preschool options for 3-year-old and 4-year-old children.

For more information visit Holt Public Schools website.