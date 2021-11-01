Holt Public Schools releases statement on threat written on Holt High School bathroom wall

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Holt Public Schools released a statement on Monday about a ‘nondescript’ threat written on the bathroom wall at Holt High School.

After school today, we received information that someone wrote a nondescript threat on the bathroom wall at Holt High School Main Campus. The threat was then photographed and published on social media.

The Holt High School staff along with the local authorities immediately initiated an investigation.

Moving forward we will continue to work with our local authorities as we take each threat seriously. We are taking steps to closely monitor our community spaces to ensure an accurate and timely investigation. These types of threats have the potential for serious consequences or even expulsion from school. We hope you will take an opportunity to discuss this with your child(ren).