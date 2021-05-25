Holt students & staff honor George Floyd’s legacy

HOLT, (WLNS) – On the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder thousands are reflecting on injustice, hate and racism.

At Holt High School, students, faculty, and parents are honoring Floyd by spreading a message. They’re doing so by wearing these shirts.



High school student, Skyler Miss, says she wore on to help be part of the solution. “To remember and to lift spirits,” she said.

Christopher Billingslea, the inclusion and outreach coordinator for holt schools says this project is necessary to show students they care and stand with them.

“Our black students have been marginalized, have been treated wrong, our whole community has been treated wrongly for years,” he said.

The idea came from teacher Sarah Moore.

“I brought it to our core team and we discussed how we could make it most impactful for our community and our students,” she said.

Thee t-shirt isn’t just being embraced by people in the Holt community. In East Lansing, the MSU women’s basketball team is also sporting the tee.

For many, May 25th now has a different meaning. In Holt, school officials say they see change happening and it’s just the beginning.

“This has actually sparked a lot of conversations,” said Moore. “We’re hoping that those conversations continue. the more we talk about it. the more people are able to educate themselves and the more impact and change we can create.”