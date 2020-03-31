Homeless shelters making changes because of COVID-19

Haven House homeless shelter was forced to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelter is home to more than thirty families, but because of the outbreak the shelter had to move people around.

Some places families were sent to were other shelters and nearby hotels. These changes require more responsibility at the homeless shelter.

Executive director Gabriel Biber says “we are delivering everything in terms of diapers, food, clothing needs, personal hygiene, general cleaning supplies to help keep their environment clean but our staff, we are going there doing no contact drop off and at times as our clients can come to the shelter were doing no contact pick ups.”

At this time Haven House is not accepting walk in donations but you can visit their website to make a donation or make a check payable to Haven House.