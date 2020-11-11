Honoring our nation’s veterans

(WLNS) — Across the nation, people take time to honor veterans.

The country’s military heroes on Nov. 11 are being honored despite the pandemic.

Cermonies are still taking place, but they have been modified this year for safety. With a look at the tributes taking place across the country. This new memorial welcomes visitors on the national mall, as a space for healing and reflection.

It is Washington’s first monument honoring Native American Veterans, who have served in every major military conflict since the Revolutionary War.

In spite of the way that Native people have been treated for so long, they have made the sacrifices and commitment to serve their country, to protect their country.

Rebecca Trautmann with the National Museum of the American Indian said Smithsonian curators spoke to dozens of tribes to help design the monument, which congress authorized in 2013.

“We had planned this year on having a huge gathering of Native Veterans. We’ve pushed back until a time where it’s safer for us to gather.”

COVID-19 and a driving rain kept the crowds away from the National Mall. The Vietnam Memorial put its annual commemoration on line.

In California, the Reagan Library hosted 100 guests for a program honoring all branches of the military.

In New York City, the city scaled back its traditional public events, opting instead for a smaller ceremony onboard the U.S.S. intrepid aircraft carrier.