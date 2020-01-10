House passes resolution to limit president’s war powers

Across the country, citizens are taking the lead today to show support for law enforcement.

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is an annual event that takes place on January 9th.

Citizens can show support in a number of ways including:-Wearing blue clothing-Sending a card to your local police department or state agency.-Share a positive story about a law enforcement experience on social media.-Saying thank you to a police officer

Everyday is a good day to support first responders, so check out more ideas at Concerns of Police Survivors.