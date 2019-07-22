House fire in south Lansing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of E. Rouse Street a little after 7:00 PM today.

The homeowners were in the one-story house when the fire occurred, but nobody was hurt and the fire was contained in the kitchen.

While the house is not livable due to smoke damage, officials say it is still salvageable.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan