LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Lansing Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 100 block of E. Rouse Street a little after 7:00 PM today.
The homeowners were in the one-story house when the fire occurred, but nobody was hurt and the fire was contained in the kitchen.
While the house is not livable due to smoke damage, officials say it is still salvageable.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
House fire in south Lansing
