House fire kills one person in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – One person was killed in a house fire on the east side of Jackson this afternoon.

It happened on the 100 block of N. Horton Street, just off of Michigan Avenue.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen-Patriot, when crews arrived at the home, flames were visible on the back of the house.

Fire Chief Dave Wooden says firefighters were told someone was still inside. They immediately tried to enter the building, but the fire was too intense to save the person in the home.

Officials have not released any information about the victim. The cause of the fire is under investigation.