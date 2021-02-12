House of Promise: Woman recounts story of being sold into slavery

****Content Warning: This story may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.****

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last month was National Sex Trafficking Awareness month, but 6 News continues to be here for you, highlighting the important work of the House of Promise, a local nonprofit that works to help survivors of human trafficking.

It can happen to anyone. No matter their age. It’s estimated that between 20,000 and 50,000 people become victims of sex trafficking each year in the United States.

The House of Promise’s main mission is to provide women survivors of sex trafficking a place to heal and recover. The nonprofit also offers residential living for victims for up to two years rent-free, as well as 24/7 support staff. They also offer mental health, physical health, and education services to victims in need. Victims can also receive aid from case managers, and receive help in landing a job.

In this four-part Digital Exclusive, 6 News will feature testimonies from real survivors that were helped by the House of Promise.

Yesterday, WLNS and the House of Promise shared the story of “Diane,” a woman who was held captive by traffickers.

Today, we share the story of “Susanne.”

The names of the survivors have changed and their faces have been censored to protect their privacy.

Susanne was not raised by her biological parents. She drifted from foster home to foster home, repeatedly experiencing sexual abuse from male figures.

She eventually escaped and began living on the streets where she became embroiled in gang violence.

Right before her 20th birthday, Susanne and some other women were renting rooms from a man who was secretly a trafficker.

Men broke into their rooms and repeatedly assaulted the women.

The property owner had sold the women into sex slavery. They endured the torture for over three weeks.

The man who sold the women ended up being killed by the other abusers, and eventually let the survivors go.

They had no idea where they were. Four women in total were abused, but tragically passed away from the trauma.

Susanne never saw the men’s faces. They are still roaming free.

Susanne needed a place to heal. That’s where the House of Promise came in.

Susanne went through the house’s two year program.

She arrived to the House bankrupt emotionally, physically and financially. She was able to recover, get off drugs, and reconnect with her biological family.

“Without this program I would be out there, lost, with nowhere to go.”