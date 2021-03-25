House passes legislation so physicians no longer have to supervise anesthesia use

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan House of Representatives passed legislation that would no longer require physicians to supervise the use of anesthesia in surgical procedures.

The bill, which is now moving to the Michigan Senate, was supported by a large bipartisan group of state representatives and is backed by the Michigan Health & Hospital Association, the Michigan Association of Health Plans, the Michigan Nurses Association, the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists and others.

Toni Schmittling is a Michigan certified registered nurse anesthetist and president of the Michigan Association of Nurse Anesthetists said the current legislation is “burdensome,” and called on the Michigan Senate to pass the bill.

“The bill will align Michigan’s anesthesia regulations with 41 other states and with the overwhelming body of medical science and research that has found no benefits to patients in the small and shrinking number of states that have these burdensome supervision regulations.” Toni Schmittling

Critics of the bill include President of EPIC-MRA, Bernie Porn, who said people want the assurance that their procedure will be supervised by a physician:

“When it comes to anesthesia, Michigan voters clearly want nurse anesthetists to be supervised by a physician, and they oppose legislation that would end physician supervision by solid majorities.”

On Thursday, March 18, an EPIC- MRA poll that sampled 400 people gauged public opinion on the legislation that would eliminate the requirement that physicians supervise the administration of anesthesia.

The survey found 64 percent solid majority would prefer to have anesthesia administered by a nurse anesthetist supervised by an attending physician, with only 10 percent saying they would prefer having anesthesia administered by a nurse anesthetist who was NOT supervised by an attending physician.

The survey also found the following:

By a 66-14 percent solid majority, voters oppose legislation to remove Michigan’s current requirement of physician supervision in anesthesia care, with 49 percent strongly opposed to the legislation.

Republicans oppose the legislation by 74 to 13 percent, Republican women oppose it by 79 to 10 percent, as do self-identified conservatives by 76 to 10 percent.

Opposition to the legislation weakens only slightly after voters hear messages used by both sides, but showing 60 percent would still be opposed, with 47 percent strongly opposed.

Republicans still oppose the bill after arguments by 70 percent, with Republican women still opposed by 75 percent.

It their state legislator voted for the bill, 33 percent of all respondents would be less likely to support their legislator; including 40 percent of all Republicans, and 53 percent of Republican women.

For more information on the House Bill 4359, visit the legislation text here.