Watch: House hearing on Whitmer’s COVID-19 policies for nursing homes

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers will hear testimony today about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies regarding nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan House Oversight Committee hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m. It wills stream on the House’s website and here on woodtv.com.

The notice for the hearing said testimony would come from concerned residents and people with loved ones in nursing homes.

Republicans have criticized Whitmer’s handling of nursing homes, arguing she should have designated facilities to house only COVID-19 patients. Instead, her administration created a plan that allowed them to be held in the same facilities with people who were not sick with isolation protocols in effect.

In September, then-Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon told legislators that creating COVID-19-only facilities was impractical and that the method was tried and then rejected by two states.

The hearing is also expected to reference recommendations submitted by Whitmer’s nursing homes task force, with Republicans who control the committee arguing they were “not reviewed promptly by the administration.”

Of the about 15,400 Michigan residents who have died after contracting COVID-19, more than 5,500, or about 36%, were residents of long-term care facilities.