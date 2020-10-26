How COVID-19 is impacting heart health

Los Angeles, Calif. (WLNS)–A new international study shows the impact the coronavirus can have on the heart.

Jihan Mikhail spent a month in the hospital battling severe COVID-19. She has underlying conditions and was intubated for 10 days. Seven months later, she’s still struggling.

The 47-year old’s heart is not pumping well because it was damaged by the coronavirus., and she has trouble breathing.

A large international study led by Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is helping doctors better understand COVID-19’s impact on the heart. Researchers looked at the heart ultrasounds of more than 300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. They found two-thirds had heart abnormalities, and those patients had a higher risk of death.

Doctors say these heart injuries can be associated with heart attack, pulmonary embolism and heart failure. Study author Dr. Martin Goldman says the ultrasounds may be an important tool to identify high risk patients who may benefit from more aggressive and tailored treatment.

Mikhail sleeps with oxygen and gets tired easily, but her scans show she’s improving. She’s taking her medications as prescribed, and trying to heal from this ordeal.