How do I report identity thieves who stole my stimulus check?

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Do you think your economic impact payment has landed in the hands of an identity thief? You can report it to the FTC and IRS at the same time as well as get a personal recovery plan.

Go to IdentityTheft.gov and click “Get started.” The next page asks, “Which statement best describes our situation?” Click the line that says, “Someone filed a Federal tax return – or claimed an economic stimulus payment – using my information.”

After you answer some questions, the page will complete an IRS Identity Theft Affidavit for you as well as submit it electronically to the IRS. You can also download a copy of your completed Affidavit for your files.



You can include a personal statement with the affidavit to give further details on how your identity was misused to claim your economic impact payment.



The website will give you a recovery plan with steps you can take to help protect yourself from further identity theft.



Beyond identity theft, if you have concerns about your economic impact payment visit the IRS’s Economic Impact Payment Information Center as well as Get My Payment Frequently Asked Questions pages for payment details and answers to your questions.



Always remember to be aware of possible scammers trying to steal your personal information, your money, or both.



The IRS will never call, text, e-mail, or contact you on social media for personal or bank account information including for the stimulus payment.



Watch out for emails or texts with attachments to links about the payments which are fake. They could be used as phishing for your personal information or might download malware to your computer, tablet, or phone.



Be careful as well as cautious and for official information always go directly to IRS.gov