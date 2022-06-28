GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An abortion ban in Michigan would impact tens of thousands of women each year, according to data by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

MDHHS reported a total of 30,074 abortions in 2021, which is a 1.4% increase from 2020.

The number of annual abortions in Michigan peaked at 49,098 in 1987, according to the MDHHS report.

Of Michigan women who had an abortion in 2021, the state reports 67% had previously given birth.

More than half, 55.6%, of Michigan residents who had abortions in 2021 were Black women, according to the state’s report.

Thirty-five percent were white women and 2.8% were women of Hispanic ancestry.

The University of Michigan created a task force focused on reducing the potential impact of a state-wide abortion ban.

Task Force Co-Chair and professor of obstetrics and gynecology Lisa Harris said to expect an increase in birthrate if abortion is banned in Michigan.

“Some estimates are as high as a 17% increase,” Harris said.

The task force also reported that patients without the resources to access out-of-state abortion care would be most affected by the ban.

“Disproportionately (impacting) people of color, adolescents and those in rural Michigan,” said Dee Fenner, task force co-chair and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Michigan Medicine.

Click here to view the full MDHHS report.