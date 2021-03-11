How Michigan Firefighters work together using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Fire safety is crucial to save lives and create a safer community. According to stats provided by E.S.C.A.P.E fire safety, ever since January 1st, nearly 30 Michiganders have tragically lost their lives in 27 fires.

However, Michigan has a free state-wide program called, “The Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System” that provides emergency relief, resources, and fire services to firefighters across the state. It’s usually implemented with large fires which are hard to control, train derailments, tornadoes, and wildfires when resources are low in local areas.



The effectiveness of MABAS is also valuable to local departments such as Michigan State Police, Michigan Emergency Management, Michigan Association of Fire Chiefs, Michigan State Fire Marshall, and E.S.C.A.P.E Fire and Safety all of which are partners of MABAS. WLNS spoke to a Fire Department Chief on how Michigan Firefighters are working efficiently using MABAS. Brian Ball is the Chief of Delhi Township’s Fire Department, and the President of the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.



“It’s just a matter of saying I need three engine strike teams and that is already pre-designated,” Ball stated, “pre-planned and our dispatch center can make the phone call and get those assets rolling in a pretty fast and efficient manner.”

This system is designed for fires across Michigan which are similar to the recent brush fire which occurred in Leslie Township. The flames scorched over 30 acres and took down four structures in the process.



“Our dispatch center simply made a call to what’s called our red center which is what we use for the statewide correlation that’s located in Ann Arbor they then made the call out to all of the member fire departments… which we have 32 divisions and over 600 fire departments statewide,” Chief Ball said. “With the request of the strike teams and within just a few minutes they assembled all those strike teams, picked appointed departure, and made their way towards Leslie.”

When Chief Ball spoke with 6 news reporter Samana Sheikh he stated just one call to MABAS was able to provide support for local fire departments already on scene like; brush trucks, strike team engines, and other firefighters to the rescue.

Chief Ball said the extra aid with the entire community working together was able to contain the spread of the blaze and ensure community safety. Working together across multiple departments and community members can prevent further catastrophic events such as power outages or the uncontrolled spread of wild fire.



According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost two-thirds of home fire deaths resulted from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. A working smoke alarm significantly increases your chances of surviving a deadly home fire. The reason, Ball went in-depth to state a fire can happen under any circumstances, at any time of the day, and anywhere. He says like the Leslie Township brushfire, it’s usually up to the commander on the scene to make a request for MABAS to respond.



“It is also up to each division to sit down and make the command… What are my strike teams going to look like?” Chief Ball suggested, “What departments are they going to come from? Who’s going to be in charge of that drop of a hat when a request is made? So when that request eventually comes it’s just a matter of assembling everybody and getting on the road.”

Currently, there are 31 MABAS divisions in Michigan that cover the state’s Emergency Management Regions. There are over 500 member fire departments who are affiliated with MABAS and with time Chief Ball even stated several more divisions are in the process of forming over time. For information on the various divisions, visit MABAS’ website where they show Michigan divisions broken down on a map.

Chief Ball exclaimed safety and providing for his local Michigan community is the reason he’s holding his current position. After speaking with Chief Ball it is clear that MABAS is helping our local Firefighters deal with tragic events more effectively and rapidly.

For more information regarding MABAS visit: https://www.mabasmi.or.