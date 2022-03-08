LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We all know about the reach social media has. Ukraine’s President is no stranger to that.

The former actor and comedian has been posting selfie videos online from the Capital City during the battle with Russia. His posts have led to the launch of the popular hashtag #STANDWITHUKRAINE, which has helped spread awareness all around the world.

Anjana Susarla is the Professor of Information Systems at Michigan State University, and an expert in digital media.

She says President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s posts have been instrumental in winning people over here in the United States, and across the globe.

In his posts, he’s pleaded for military aid while praising his country’s people fighting the Russian Army.

Zelensky uses just his cellphone to reach millions of people on Facebook, Twitter, Tik-Tok, and other social media platforms. Professor Susarla says it shows social media’s importance in a modern-day war.

She says “it’s making all of us just from the act of just watching something on social media to actively let me ought to share this message. Let me pass it along to my friends. So that’s I think the transformative power.”

She continues with “all of us feel that we can understand what’s going on, and we as us try to do something and spread the message on social media. The third thing I would say is just the immediacy of the message.”

On the other side of the spectrum, Russia has shut down social media sites like Facebook to try and control the flow of information to the public about the war.