How to watch Round 3 of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Chris Kirk carded a 7-under-par 65 on Friday to take an early lead at the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. Webb Simpson shot a 64 in the afternoon to pull into a tie atop the leaderboard at 12-under 132 through two rounds of action.

Matthew Wolff (64), Seamus Power (66), Mark Hubbard (66), Ryan Armour (64) and Richy Werenski (66) are also one shot off the lead heading int the weekend, while Jackson native Brian Stuard shot a 5-under-par 67 on Friday to enter a tie for 11th place on the leaderboard and remain just three shots off the lead.

The 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Nate Lashley missed the cut by one stroke, while Jason Day, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson also missed the cut. Kevin Na withdrew from the tournament during the midway point of his second round citing a back injury.

Saturday’s third-round action begins at 8:25 a.m. and we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know from how to watch the event, tee times and third-round pairings.

HOW TO WATCH

For those of you with a cable subscription, the Golf Channel will carry early coverage of Saturday and Sunday’s rounds, while CBS will cover the final three hours of action on Saturday and Sunday.

Below is the television schedule for this weekend.

Saturday (July 4): 1-3 p.m. EST on the Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. EST on CBS

Sunday (July 5): 1-3 p.m. EST on the Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. EST on CBS

This article is adapted from MLive.