How to watch the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for free

NASCAR had a big return in May and it’s heading to Atlanta for the Folds of Honor QuickTrip 500. Like the five races from last month, Sunday’s race will take place without fans at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Instead, they can stream the race on fuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu.

There’s a field of 40 cars, with Chase Elliott set to lead things off and a win in Atlanta would be his first at the track. The top spot was determined by a random draw of the top 12 teams. Aric Almirola, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer round out the top five starters.

The starting lineup can be viewed here and you can follow along on MLive with our live updates of the race action.

Broadcast: FOX | FOX Deportes| PRN

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: 3:00 p.m.

This article is adapted from MLive.