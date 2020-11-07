Hundreds gather at Michigan capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Hundreds of President Trump supporters have made their way to the Michigan capitol, in support of the president.

The rally began shortly after 11 AM this morning, around the same moment the Associated Press announced Joe Biden had won the presidential election.

The 6 News team on scene reports there are hundreds of people at the capitol, and that number is growing.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated

