Hundreds gathered at the Capitol for annual pro- life rally

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) This time every year, anti- abortion activist rally across the country on the anniversary of Roe V. Wade, a supreme court case that legalized abortion in all 50 states.

The annual march was held at the state capitol this afternoon, where hundreds of people gathered holding signs that read, ‘ Stop abortion now’, Michigan loves life’, and ‘choose life’.

Abby Mcintyre says she knows many women her age who’ve had abortions and wants to spread the word that there are other options.

“We are fighting for life and fighting to end the injustice of abortion, abortion never ends the crisis it only ends the pregnancy only ends the child’s life, I would say there are so many resources for financial support, for housing support, for college support,” says McIntyre.

However, organizations like Planned Parenthood believe women should have the right to make their own choice. In a statement released today, they said, “We believe every individuals decision about their pregnancy should be respected and valued, and we work hard to make sure patients can make their own personal medical decisions without shame, judgement, or stigma.”

For organizer Kristen Pollo she keeps coming to these rallies in hopes of changing Michigan abortion laws.

“We’re here on a Wednesday so we can be here when our state leaders are here, and I think they will hear our message.”