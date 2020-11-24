Hundreds of cars drove by the Capital wanting the election certified

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Politicians were not the only ones focused on todays Board of Canvassers meeting.

Hundreds of people drove by in front of the State Capitol this afternoon, chanting “certify the vote” and holding signs that say, “respect the vote.”

Executive director of We the People Michigan Art Reyes says, “5 and a half million people voted the results are very clear, the voters have decided and we’re here today to call upon the State Board Canvassers to do their job and certify the vote.”

Lonnie Scott the executive director of Progress Michigan says, “its ridiculous that we are even here.”

Behind the Capital in front of the Secretary of State Building, other people protested holding Trump 2020 and “Stop the Steal” signs.

After a more than three-hour meeting, the Michigan Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 with one member abstaining, to certify the Michigan November 3rd election results.