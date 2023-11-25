SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Over the last year, overnight stays by migrants at airports before a flight have become increasingly more common. But advocates say they have seen quite a few more people sheltering in the airport in last few weeks.

On Thursday, FOX 5 captured the moment a bus dropped off dozens of migrants at Terminal 2 at the San Diego International Airport.

Local organizations say hundreds of migrants have slept there each night over the past week after being processed by border patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Roni Elias, a volunteer with the mutual-aid group, We All We Got, frequently visits the airport to help deliver meals, water and hygiene kits to asylum-seekers.

“We would initially make just about 50 sandwiches, 50 meal packs for people. But then, we realized that was not enough,” Elias explained. “Last week, I counted 308 people sleeping over.”

Most of those staying at the airport overnight are there to continue their journey to friends and family in cities across the U.S. Many are arriving at the airport several hours, and sometimes a few days before their scheduled flights.

“Our biggest concern is all the children that are there and the vulnerable populations that are sleeping there,” Elias said.

FOX 5 reached out to the San Diego International Airport, but did not receive a response.

Earlier this week, however, airport officials sent a statement to the San Diego Union-Tribune that read: “Since late last year, San Diego International Airport has experienced a significant increase in the number of migrants using the airport to proceed to their next destination. We have and will continue to coordinate with migrant-serving volunteer groups and nonprofit organizations as they help their clients navigate the airport.”

Organizations are brainstorming ways to make the process more efficient for migrants so they no longer have overnight stays at the airport as they await their respective flights.