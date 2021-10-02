Hundreds rally for abortion rights at State Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Across the country today people marched for abortion rights including right here in the capital city.

The demonstrations come as legal challenges to abortion rights will come up this week in the U.S. Supreme Court.

Today’s event was hosted by “Mi body mi choice” and several other groups like Planned Parenthood joined them. Demonstrators say they want the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Roe v. Wade. A ruling that protects a person’s right to choose to have an abortion without the government’s say. They also say they want to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion law, which prevents someone from getting an abortion.

Some people supporting abortion rights told me they came out today to protect the rights of everyone.

“I’m out here for everybody around us, I’m out here for rights of women, I’m here for my mom, I’m here for my sisters. I’m here for everybody,” said Rachelle Betts. “I’m here for my students I teach in special needs and they need our protection always,” said Michelle Mcguire

There were also some counter-protestors across from the capitol.