IHOP offering 58-cent pancake stacks for one day only

(NEXSTAR) – It’s pancakes for pocket change.

In celebration of their 63rd anniversary, IHOP is offering up 58-cent pancakes at restaurants across the nation.

The offer is valid for one day only on Tuesday, July 13, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Any guest who visits a participating IHOP location can order a short stack of pancakes for just 58 cents. The deal is limited to just one order per guest, for dine-in service only.

The very first International House of Pancakes opened its doors in 1958 — hence the 58-cent deal — in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Toluca Lake. Al and Jerry Lapin, the brothers who founded the restaurant, were said to be inspired by the “tropical tastes of coconut syrup” when they came up with the idea for a diner menu centered around pancakes, according to a representative for the brand.

IHOP, however, isn’t the only major restaurant chain offering up a sweet deal on July 13. McDonald’s recently announced plans to give free french fries to customers who sign up for its new MyMcDonald’s Rewards loyalty program, redeemable at participating restaurants on July 13.