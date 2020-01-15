Impeachment expected to head to Senate today

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined from left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Majority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi will name the prosecutors, the House will vote and a procession will carry the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial expected to begin next week.



The articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump don’t move to the Senate by themselves.



They are escorted by specific political stars along a tightly choreographed path from the House through the Capitol rotunda to the Senate for trial.



Under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the House voted Dec. 18 to impeach Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress stemming from his conduct toward Ukraine. Trump is the third president to be impeached in U.S. history. The others are Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Johnson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could impeach him.



Pelosi delayed the transmission of the articles to the Senate, holding out for more specific terms of the trial.



First, Pelosi names the House prosecutors who will make the case to senators that Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden, and then obstructing Congress’ search for what happened.



Gaming out the “managers” has been a hot avocation in the Capitol for months, and Pelosi has held the details close. But judging from the Clinton trial, the exposure is likely to boost the profiles of whomever she picks. Likely choices include the two chairmen who led the impeachment hearings, Intelligence’s Adam Schiff and Judiciary’s Jerrold Nadler.



Around lunchtime, she’ll speak on the floor and the House will vote to transmit the articles.



Later Wednesday, the whole prosecution team will line up behind House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will be holding the articles in folders. The procession will walk, two by two, through National Statuary Hall, past Pelosi’s office, across the Rotunda and to the doors of the Senate.



Johnson then hands the articles to Secretary of the Senate Julie E. Adams.



The managers will return to the House until the Senate admits them.



Arguments in Trump’s trial begin next Tuesday, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Trump has said he wants a full trial with witnesses while also suggesting he’d favor a dismissal.

But it takes 51 of 100 senators to do almost anything during a trial, and even Republican senators have rejected the idea of a dismissal.

The jury is out on whether the Senate calls witnesses, but it’s possible.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to testify if subpoenaed, and some Republicans have been meeting privately to guarantee that witnesses can be called. With a 53-seat Republican majority, four GOP senators would have to vote with all Democrats to cross the 51-vote threshold.

On this, watch GOP moderate Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee.

Any plan for witnesses would likely involve depositions and testimony from people called by Republicans and Democrats.

Trump has said he wants the Senate to call Pelosi and Schiff, but that’s highly unlikely.

During the Clinton trial, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was deposed privately but not called to testify. She and Clinton had had an extramarital relationship, they both said.

Senators are fond of talking and any politician wants to stay connected to constituents. So the impeachment trial rule against speaking or consulting their phones on the Senate floor has the potential to make all of them cranky.

None moreso, however, than the four Democratic senators forced to decamp from Iowa less than three weeks before the election’s leadoff caucuses. Look for Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Michael Bennet of Colorado to send surrogates to Iowa or make short trips back and forth.

“I’ve told them this trial is your responsibility as senators and scheduling is not going to influence what we should do,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told The Associated Press in an interview last month. He said none of them objected. “There are benefits of running as a senator,” Schumer added, “and there are liabilities.”

It won’t be a total rehash of the House proceedings that stretched through the fall. Bolton, who has firsthand knowledge of the president’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, did not tell his story to the House.

The Senate also can consider a new trove of documents released Tuesday night by House Democrats that could shed new light on Trump’s private lawyer’s work to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden as the president held up military aid to the U.S. ally bordering Russia.