In-door dining to resume, February 1st, with restrictions

Mich. (WLNS) -Monday will be the first day of 2021 with indoor dining available.

A moment business owners across Michigan have been waiting for the governor to give restaurants and bars the ok to reopen, February 1st, but there are restrictions in place.

There is a 25 percent capacity limit, tables must be six feet apart with a maximum of six people at each table and restaurants can only stay open until 10 p.m.



Dining establishments will also be required to take down people’s names and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says although many have been waiting to be able to dine-in, take-out could still be the better option.

“You heard Dr. Khaldun say when they announced it that she still recommends that you not dine in you can but we recommend you don’t so I think that we are poised to watch numbers very very closely as this begins and catch any kind of significant uptick I can tell you that, we’re just gonna have to pay attention to that very closely,” says Vail.