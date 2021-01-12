Industry group: Restaurant dine-in may resume Feb. 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group that advocates for the Michigan food industry says the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expected to let restaurant dining rooms reopen within the next few weeks.

Citing a conversation with the governor’s office, the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association announced the anticipated move in a Tuesday Facebook post. It said a likely reopening date of Feb. 1 was set to allow establishments “time to work with supply chain and figure out staffing.”

“Although we are disappointed with the idea of being closed for another two weeks, finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel is certainly reassuring,” the MLBA’s post read in part.

The organization said capacity limitations are expected to remain in place. Restaurant dining rooms were operating at 50% capacity before their most recent closure in November.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday, though a time has not yet been set.