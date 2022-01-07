Ingham Circuit and Probate courts suspend jury trials

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Beginning today, Ingham County’s 30th Circuit Court and Probate Court will be suspended until Monday, Feb. 14.

The order was signed by Circuit Court Chief Judge Joyce Draganchuk and Probate Court Chief Judge Shauna Dunning due to high rates of COVID-19.

Ingham County has a COVID positivity rate of over 30% and an average of 1,000 new cases per day per 100,000 people.

Since March 2020 through May 2021 few jury trials took place in Ingham County. Since June 2021, the Ingham Courts held over 40 jury trials in an effort to clear its backlog.