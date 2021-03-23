Ingham County Board of Commissioners bans hair discrimination

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Board of Commissioners has passed the CROWN Act, banning hair discrimination in Ingham County.

Ingham County isn’t the only area in the country that’s focusing on hair discrimination, the CROWN Act has existed in some form since 2019 and is in effect in Washington state, California, Colorado, Virginia, New York Connecticuit, Maryland, and New Jersey, as well as several local communities.

Advocates of the CROWN act believe that certain restrictions on hairstyles disproportionately affect people of color, specifically Black people.

According to the CROWN act’s website, Black women are 1.5 times more likely to be sent home from work due to their hair.

“The CROWN Act, which stands for “Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” is a law that prohibits race-based hair discrimination, which is the denial of employment and educational opportunities because of hair texture or protective hairstyles including braids, locs, twists or bantu knots,” says the site.

“The momentum is growing…let’s go!” said State Representative Sarah Anthony on Twitter.