Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum testifies on Michigan’s post-election certification

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum (D-Onondaga) testified today to the Senate Oversight Committee on the subject of Post-Election Certification and the Auditing process.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons, Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp, and Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope also testified.

“It is appropriate that today is Groundhog Day, because professional Elections Administrators like me are having to tell Legislators over and over that Michigan’s Elections are the safest and most secure in the nation,” Byrum stated. “In my previous testimony in front of the Committee, I laid out the safeguards that are in place leading up to an election, and today I spoke about the checks and audits that come afterward to ensure that the election was conducted in a way that meets our state’s very high standards.”

During the testimony, Clerk Byrum explained the process of Certification of the Unofficial Election Results by the Ingham County Board of Canvassers, and post-Election Audits that occur after Michigan’s elections. The auditing process for the November 3, 2020 General Election continues to this day.

“In some cases across the state, ballots have been counted, canvassed, certified, and audited three to four times,” Byrum stated. “While I appreciate the motivation to ensure that the process was completed accurately, we can definitively say that it was. To continue to hold hearing after hearing searching for fraud that does not exist is inappropriate and a partisan show that wastes taxpayer dollars.”

Clerk Byrum requested legislators to do their part to move forward from the toxic nature of the response to the November Election.

“If the members of the Committee truly wish to support the administration of safe elections now and into the future, the first step is restoring public trust,” said Byrum. “I call on the members of the Committee to stand up in public and say what they know to be true: that the November 2020 General Election was conducted fairly, that the results were accurate and that the ‘Big Lie’ perpetuated by the Former President was just that, a lie. Only then can the public truly start to come together and restore the faith in our elections.”