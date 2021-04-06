Ingham County cracking down on distracted driving

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces across the country this week to crack down on distracted driving.

The annual campaign is part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. efforts.

According to the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center (CJIC), there were 18,096 distracted driving crashes and 70 deaths in 2019.

There were 3,142 deaths nation wide linked to distracted driving.

Young drivers are the biggest culprit of distracted driving. In 2019, nine percent

of people killed in teen-driving crashes (ages 15-19) died when teen drivers were distracted at

the time of the crash.

“Distracted driving continues to be a significant public safety issue. Minimizing the impact to

our community remains a priority with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Please keep your

eyes up and your phone down.” said Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Drive Safe Every Trip:

 If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in

a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

 Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your

phone to respond to calls or messages.

 Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

 Cell phone use can be habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Put the cell

phone out of reach in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of the vehicle until you arrive

at your destination.

For more information visit the website below: