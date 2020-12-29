Ingham County currently at 12,212 COVID-19 cases and 179 deaths

INGHAM. COUNTY. Mich (WLNS)- As of today, the Ingham County Health Department reports that there have been a total of 12,212 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 179 deaths since the pandemic began.



The latest case count is up by more than 2,000 from just three weeks ago.



Ingham county health officer Linda Vail says she expects cases to rise because of the holidays.

and she says health care systems may not be able to handle that.

“Right now, we are as you can see plateauing with hospitalizations for months, for weeks now, we can’t afford for a surge to cause those hospitalizations to double, we don’t have that kind of capacity in our health system, a surge can dramatically impact our health care capacity when they have been fairly maxed out,” says Vail.

Vail says Ingham County is receiving 975 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination a week, but she wants more.

“We did ask for double 19 hundred and 50 doses this week and didn’t get it, but we will be asking again and I did make a few phone calls.”

Health officials are urging people to stay home during New Year’s Eve and avoid large gatherings to help fight the spread of the virus.



Vail says it’s still important to continue wearing a mask, washing your hands, and social distancing.