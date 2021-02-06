Ingham County Health Dept. offering free confidential HIV testing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– In honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day tomorrow the Ingham County Health Dept. is offering anonymous HIV rapid testing on Monday, February 8th.

NBHAAD is observed every year on February 7th. The purpose of the day is to encourage people to get tested and raise awareness along with educating people about HIV and AIDS. The day started as a grassroots-education effort to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS prevention, care, and treatment in communities of color.

Tests are by appointment only and all COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. To schedule, call 517-887-4424 and press option zero.