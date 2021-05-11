Ingham County looking for witnesses of serious crash

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Sheriff’s office says they’re looking for witnesses, of a crash that left two men hospitalized in critical condition.

It happened Monday at 4 p.m. on Meridian and Columbia Roads.

According to deputies, a 26-year-old Waterford man was traveling south on Meridian Road when he struck a vehicle he was trying to pass. He then struck a northbound vehicle being driven by a 49-year-old Mason man.

The roads were shut down for several hours while crews cleaned the area and conducted an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-2431.